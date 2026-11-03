GTA VI Will Take Up To 212 GB On Your Console's Hard Drive
"Grand Theft Auto VI" is set to be the biggest video game of the decade, if not one of the biggest games ever made. That distinction isn't just figurative either because it's set to be absolutely huge in the literal, bits and bytes sense, too. Developer Rockstar Games announced Tuesday that the highly anticipated title will be available for digital pre-load starting November 10, and that the full game file will take up to 212 GB, "depending on your device," even telling gamers to "make sure you've got ample space to begin pre-loading as soon as possible."
To put that number into context, the standard PlayStation 5 comes with an advertised 1 TB or 825 GB of storage depending on whether you get the disc or digital version, and about 158 GB of that is taken up by the operating system. In other words, assuming the standard PS5 version of the game is indeed 212 GB and you've got a digital console without any external drives, just GTA VI will take up more than 25% of all your available space.
On the Xbox side, a Series X comes with either 1 TB or 2 TB while the entry-level Series S is offered in 1 TB or 512 GB drives, and of course, a good chunk of that is always reserved for the OS. Big thoughts and prayers for owners of the 512-gig Series S.
Vice City is huge
Given how much content this next Grand Theft Auto game is set to come with, a massive download isn't entirely surprising. The map is said to be double that of "GTA V," three times bigger than "Red Dead Redemption 2," and will apparently include "hundreds" of accessible building interiors. There are also hundreds of cars to account for, super detailed character models, and, y'know, the underlying logic and systems that make it all a playable game.
All that said, it's entirely possible that the quoted 212 GB size is only for the higher-fidelity PS5 Pro version of the game, and that console comes with 2 TB out of the box. However, the fact that Rockstar is quoting that number only as a blanket sort of thing leads us to believe that the standard version most people will download is indeed just as big, or not meaningfully far off.
Grand Theft Auto VI will release (or, for those who pre-load, become playable) on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S consoles. For the real keeners, pre-load starts on November 10 — midnight local time on PS5, midnight GMT for Xbox.