Intel Labs and Darmstadt University in Germany shared a paper in 2016 on how the two used Grand Theft Auto's road scenes and objects to teach AI how to detect both. MIT Technology Review wrote that using the video game's already categorized imagery and streets would help researchers save thousands upon thousands of hours trying to collect and label that street imagery. The game's addition of changes in time and weather, which can both influence the road conditions, helps models experience realities that are difficult and expensive for researchers to recreate digitally.

Institutions like the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology conduct similar research today, using GTA to help train its AI driving software to avoid dangers on the road. In the U.S., at Eastern Michigan University, researchers have used GTA to train an AI's ethical decision-making. EMU's work found that the tests helped reduce fatal accidents by 24%.

There are devices currently in development that could alert cyclists and pedestrians of upcoming hazards on busy roads, acting like a sixth sense for detecting traffic behind them. To test one of these devices, researchers at the Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences in Germany placed participants on a stationary bike with screens showing GTA V in front of and behind them. The devices successfully spotted traffic as it headed towards the cyclists, but without the inherent danger that would be a part of testing the device on a real road.

Science and road safety may be the two furthest things from the average GTA player's mind come Friday, when the sixth installment is available for gameplay. However, scientists and researchers will likely be thrilled to have a newer, even more realistic setting to play with.