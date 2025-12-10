These Are The Modern Kei Cars You'd Actually Buy

Our big wet President, Donald Trump, recently did something that so many car enthusiasts have done: He took a trip to Japan, and came back with a love in his heart for the country's little keijidosha. Trump loves kei cars now, and he wants America companies and consumers to get on board with his 660cc dream. But, in a world where all modern kei cars suddenly appeared on American shores, which ones would you actually buy?

That's the question I posed earlier in the week, and today we're peering through your answers. Sure, Trump's idea is to have kei cars manufactured in the U.S. by American companies, but I asked which Japanese-market keis you'd go for if you got the chance. Your choices ranged from roadsters to trucks to the coolest of boxy little vans ever to be seen between Hokkaido and Okinawa, so let's see what names you submitted.