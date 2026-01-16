Here's Why Road Tripping A Kei Truck Is A Great Terrible Idea

Kei cars are so awesome that even President Trump likes them (in completely unrelated news, even a broken clock is right twice a day). YouTuber Doug Vargo recently bought a kei truck in one of the more, shall we say, adventurous ways we've seen. He and his friend Jared flew from Pennsylvania to Florida to buy a blue 1995 Honda Acty, sight unseen, then drive it home. (It's not this amazing pink one, but nobody's perfect.) They had one-way tickets and no backup plan in case the sale fell through. What could possibly go wrong?

Despite the risks, their journey gets off to a promising start. The truck is in great shape, and the only thing wrong with it is that the seller has not yet performed the oil change he promised, which justifies knocking the price down a little bit. Then all they have to do is register it and insure it before starting the drive back. That turns out to be the hard part, as not many insurance companies are willing to insure an imported vehicle that doesn't show up in their systems. Be sure to do your research before buying anything brought into the U.S. under the 25-year import rule. They finally find someone willing to insure them, and since neither Pennsylvania nor Florida is among the states where kei cars are illegal, they're ready to start the 1,000-mile or so drive home. (They are illegal in some of the states along the route, so they just have to roll the dice and hope for the best.)