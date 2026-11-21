Why Cars Need To Be Driven To Stay In Peak Condition
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Humans anthropomorphize cars in many different and often goofy ways, but there is one thing we have in common: sedentary lifestyles are bad for both of us. Much like neglecting to stretch those hammies can add strain to certain movements, leaving your car untouched can cause components to seize up, and both can be a major pain in the butt. While time comes for us all and everything will eventually deteriorate from age, keeping active can still help keep us in peak shape and prevent additional issues from arising.
Of course, life happens and sometimes that extra project car that you're "definitely going to have running next week" sits for weeks, months, or even years. However, this can have real consequences. Leaving your car stationary too long can result in brake corrosion, battery problems, fuel system issues, and leaks. All can lead to reduced performance or potentially costly repairs.
Thankfully, many of these problems can be mitigated by simply using your vehicle for what it is designed for — regular driving! Taking a weekly cruise that lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, per AAA guidance, will help keep your vehicle's fluids flowing, parts lubricated, and battery charged. Turns out, hitting those favorite back roads is actually good for both you and your car.
What happens when you don't drive your car?
So what does regular driving help prevent? Well, in as little as a day or two, a thin layer of rust can form on the brake rotors of a parked car. Fortunately, this is mostly cosmetic and normal driving clears this up after a few stops, but over extended periods of time corrosion can set in and seize up braking components.
Fuel that sits in your gas tank lasts about three to six months before it starts to break down. In older cars with metal fuel tanks, condensation can collect and start to rust the tank out from the inside. Aged fuel and moisture in your fuel system can lower octane, gum up fuel injectors, and lead to reduced performance. Keeping your fuel tank full (in this economy?) and cycled through every few months will help mitigate fuel system issues.
An issue that may require immediate intervention is a weak crank or no start from a dead battery. Batteries naturally lose charge with time, and even more so depending on battery age or if there are any parasites drawing current when the vehicle is off. Additionally, cold weather reduces a battery's cranking power on top of the natural battery discharge. Routine driving helps keep your battery topped off via the alternator so your car is ready.
Tires and belts will eventually need replacing. You may even find a flat spot in a tire that's sitting for too long. Seals and gaskets that keep fluids in place can dry up and crack when not driven enough to keep everything conditioned, soft, and flexible, which can cause leaks throughout your vehicle's powertrain. Depending on the seal and severity of the leak, this may require repair and keep your vehicle stationary even longer.
The ol' steed's going away for a while
If you know your car is going to be sitting for a while, there are a few steps you can take to protect your car. I grew up in the Northeast, where it's common to put away the "nice" car for a few months over the winter so it doesn't get destroyed by road salt. Indoor storage is optimal for protection from the elements, but I'm no Rockefeller and my cars get parked outside.
The annual ritual involves topping off the tank and adding a fuel stabilizer to prevent fuel degradation. Attaching a trickle charger keeps a low current fed to the battery and helps it stay ready to go. Changing the oil prior to storage will remove contaminants from the engine as an added layer of protection. A good cleaning inside and out can keep blemishes or stains from setting in. With that prep out of the way, you should be safe to get through the season.
When the time comes to start your car after it has been sitting for a while, do a quick visual inspection. Check for underinflated or flat tires, the presence of animals, and any new leaks. If the tires are okay, fluids are at normal levels, there aren't any pools below your car or new inhabitants, and your battery isn't dead, you should be good to go. Drive it easy until the engine comes up to temp and listen for any new or unusual sounds. Just like humans, keeping your car in peak shape requires attention. Doing so will keep both you and your car happier and healthier for many more miles.