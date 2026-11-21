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Humans anthropomorphize cars in many different and often goofy ways, but there is one thing we have in common: sedentary lifestyles are bad for both of us. Much like neglecting to stretch those hammies can add strain to certain movements, leaving your car untouched can cause components to seize up, and both can be a major pain in the butt. While time comes for us all and everything will eventually deteriorate from age, keeping active can still help keep us in peak shape and prevent additional issues from arising.

Of course, life happens and sometimes that extra project car that you're "definitely going to have running next week" sits for weeks, months, or even years. However, this can have real consequences. Leaving your car stationary too long can result in brake corrosion, battery problems, fuel system issues, and leaks. All can lead to reduced performance or potentially costly repairs.

Thankfully, many of these problems can be mitigated by simply using your vehicle for what it is designed for — regular driving! Taking a weekly cruise that lasts about 20 to 30 minutes, per AAA guidance, will help keep your vehicle's fluids flowing, parts lubricated, and battery charged. Turns out, hitting those favorite back roads is actually good for both you and your car.