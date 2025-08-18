How Fast Does Gas Go Bad Just Sitting In Your Car?

In what may be the quintessential "first world problem," consider that rich people with large car collections have to do constant maintenance to mitigate the effects of expiring gasoline. Opportunities for the average person to worry about old gas are much farther and fewer between, and usually involve lawnmowers or portable generators. But when you have a car that might sit for a year (or years), you'd better exercise due diligence to prevent that fuel from damaging engine components, leaving gummy residue that acts like plaque in arteries.

In general, non-ethanol gas lasts anywhere from three to six months in your gas tank. As for ethanol blends like E10 (10% ethanol, 90% gas), you'll be shocked to hear that Minnesota Corn, whose mission is to "maintain and develop markets for corn and corn co-products," says E10 will last at least six months, and longer with good storage. Meanwhile, market research firm J.D. Power (you know, the longtime award-giver and name most heard in Chevy ads for a while) says ethanol fuels can lose combustibility in just one to three months.

Also, while modern cars are designed around gasoline having a certain ethanol content in fuel, older cars with untreated rubber and plastic seals can apparently suffer serious damage. So, if you're storing gas for your Ford Model A or Bugatti Royale, perhaps use straight gas with no additives.