Driving A Manual Doesn't Just Make You Cool, It Makes Your Brain Healthy Too

Driving a manual transmission makes you 38.7% cooler and more attractive than driving an automatic. I just made that number up, but it sounds about right. Someone who actually knows what he's talking about, neuroscientist Ryuta Kawashima, says that it also engages your brain, exercises your cognitive functions, and may even help prevent dementia as you get older, reports Best Car Web.

Kawashima is a professor in the Department of Functional Brain Imaging, Institute of Development, Aging and Cancer (IDAC) at Tohoku University. Gamers may recognize his name from Nintendo's "Brain Training" for the Switch and "Brain Age" games for earlier systems. These games test you on brain exercises designed to keep your mind sharp and preserve cognitive functioning.

Operating a manual transmission has a similar effect on your brain, Kawashima says. The mental process of choosing the correct gear, plus the physical process of operating the clutch, gas, and shifter, all while maintaining situational awareness as you would in any car, engage the prefrontal cortex. This is the part of your brain that manages memory, attention, and decision-making. Like a physical muscle, it maintains or increases strength from regular use, or atrophies without it. So basically, making your daily commute in a manual transmission car exercises your brain and keeps it sharp. It's also a whole lot more fun than doing math problems and memory exercises, even if Nintendo did turn them into a game.