The 6.2-liter V8 holds a special place in the hearts of modern muscle-car fans. After all, a motor that size was under the hood of the dearly departed third-generation Dodge Challenger — in which it showed off a horsepower rating well into four-figure territory — and Dodge isn't the only automaker to use a beefy 6.2-liter V8.

True, some V8-powered supercars can top the horsepower output from these 6.2-liter units. The Hennessey Venom F5, for one, touts 1,817 horses from its 6.6-liter twin-turbo V8. But 6.2-liter V8s, whether they're naturally aspirated, turbocharged, or supercharged, are among some of the most powerful and most well-liked powerplants of all time. We'll get into the details below, but there are all sorts of rides like the Ford F-150 Raptor, the first mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette, the Chevy Camaro ZL-1, and various Mercedes-Benz AMG models ranging from the C 63 to the SLS AMG that use impressive 6.2-liter V8s.

We do have a disclaimer, though. Engine displacement is generally displayed in cubic liters today, but many automakers do their measuring in terms of cubic centimeters. Then they round up to get to liters. For instance, Dodge's 6.2-liter Hemi V8 actually displaces closer to 6,166 cubic centimeters, so the numbers aren't hyper-precise, but we figure it's close enough.