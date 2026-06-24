2026 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Destroys Pikes Peak Production Car Record By 23 Seconds

We already knew the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X was quick. The 1,250-horsepower, all-wheel-drive Corvette runs the quarter-mile in the eights and lapped the Nurburgring in 6:49.275. That's a seriously fast time, but it wasn't enough to take the production car record back from AMG. So last weekend, as we drew closer to the first run of the 2026 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, the question was, would driver JR Hildebrand come up short, or would he break the hill climb's production car record in the ZR1X? Turns out, that was a silly question, because he didn't just break that record — he destroyed it.

Hildebrand competed in the hybrid production class, but even before the race, he had his eyes on more than a class record. Speaking with a member of GM's communications team, Hildebrand said, "Our goal is very simple, which is to be the fastest production car ever at Pikes Peak of any kind. 9:53 is the outright fastest production record of any kind — that's definitely the number that we are unquestionably here to top. My goal is to lay down a heater that will be hard for anybody else to come after anytime soon."

And boy, did Hildebrand lay down a heater. Watching his climb live, you could tell he was fast. Really fast. So fast that the production record didn't stand a chance. He was going to set a new record, but just how much faster would he be? How about "bury the record and just keep piling on" fast? With an official time of 9:30:104, Hildebrand's ZR1X beat the previous production car record by 23 seconds. Incredible. If Pikes Peak is America's Mountain, then it's only fitting an American car should hold the record.