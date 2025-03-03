GM LS And LT Engines: What Sets Them Apart, And Which One Is The Best?

Chevrolet introduced the legendary LS V8 engine to the world way back in 1997 as the engine powering the new C5 Corvette. That first engine, the LS1, was a 5.7 liter, aluminum block, pushrod V8 that, in Corvette trim, produced around 350 horsepower at 5600 RPM. The next year, in '98, the LS found its way into GM's F-body cars—the Camaro and Firebird/Trans Am. By 1999, an iron-block variant with aluminum heads had found its way into The General's truck lineup and powered everything from Silverados and SUVs to vans and heavy trucks. To say that the LS got around is a gross understatement.

The thing that made the LS so great was its versatility. LS-series mills came in a dizzying array of shapes and sizes, all with different displacements, power outputs, piston sizes, but—and this is the best part—all based on the same engine block. This meant that whatever LS-series engine an enterprising gearhead got their hands on, they could easily hop it up with off-the-shelf or junkyard parts for not a lot of money. If they wanted to spend a lot of money, however, the extremely robust aftermarket that grew up around the LS had more upgrades and speed parts than you could list off in a week of Sundays. The sky was really the limit when it came to customizing an LS.

LS-series engines powered a large portion of GM's lineup for almost 20 years. In that time the platform gained a reputation as a kind of gearhead's LEGO set, and custom cars with "LS swaps" were so common as to become a cliche. The glorious reign of the LS came to an end in 2014, however, when it was replaced by the new, high-tech LT.