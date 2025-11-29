Why Do Some High Performance Cars Need Forged Pistons?

Many performance cars, including the supercharged Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and most Ferrari GT models, rely on forged pistons — instead of cast-aluminum pistons — for their additional strength. Forged piston technology isn't new, as automakers have used them in performance cars for decades. It's one of the features that sets the 455 cubic-inch Pontiac V8 apart from Oldsmobile and Buick versions. Ford's Megazilla 2.0 crate engine has the same distinction compared to its 7.3-liter Godzilla stablemate. While Ford's 430-horsepower Godzilla engine is a bona fide workhorse, the Megazilla generates 615 hp, an increase supported by upgrades like Mahle forged pistons.

Gearheads and engine spec nerds alike have probably noticed a correlation between performance car engines and the use of forged internal components, including crankshafts, connecting rods, and pistons. But what makes forged pistons the superior option for those? In 1970, Hot Rod Magazine rounded up representatives from four forged piston manufacturers to find out, by asking:

"Exactly what advantages do forged pistons offer, and what are the best methods and materials used in their manufacture?"

Many of those manufacturers agreed that some high performance cars need forged pistons because the process makes pistons that are more "ductile." In other words, the pistons are able to take more abuse without cracking.