'One Man, One Engine': Here's What The Mercedes-AMG Philosophy Really Means

AMG started out in the '60s as two Mercedes employees, Hans Werner Aufrecht and Erhard Melcher, hot-rodding engines in their spare time. Fast forward to the early '70s when they modified a 1971 300SEL 6.3 — dubbed the Red Pig (die Röte Sau, as the Germans say) — and ran it to a class win and overall second place in that year's Spa Francorchamps 24 hours. Its mighty 6.3-liter V8 was adorned with their signatures, and every engine they raced thereafter was, too. Fun fact: If you were wondering what AMG stands for, it's Aufrecht, Melcher, and Großaspach (the village Aufrecht came from).

Today, this legacy in scribbling one's name is still alive and well. AMG's M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and aforementioned M177 are hand-assembled at its Affalterbach facility, as have the brand's other high-performance V8s and V12s of yore. It's rad seeing the process unfold with the M177, as brilliantly reported on by WELT Documentary on YouTube. It starts out with a highly trained technician running their fingers over a bare block, checking for imperfections, and just three hours later, they've assembled a complete engine. There are around 50 technicians who perform this job every day, each with their own work station and tools. The idea behind this is not only rooted in brand legacy, but also quality, accountability, and pride.

Interestingly, customers often research the person who built their engine, and even send them birthday and thank you cards. They sometimes request a certain builder when ordering a new car, but that's understandably hard to fulfill due to the complexity of allocation. But neat nonetheless. The "one man, one engine" philosophy is deeply rooted in Mercedes history, and lives on as a significant point of pride for the brand.