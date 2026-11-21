Road signs are short, sweet, and sometimes downright goofy. However, they're not always easy to understand. When a picture is worth a thousand words, deciphering signage with diagonal black-and-yellow stripes or arrows pointing in opposite directions is akin to playing Pictionary with toddlers: what is that shape supposed to mean?! Adding a few words can create even more ambiguity, like Pennsylvania's contribution to the worst road signs list. Which brings us to the narrows.

Various warning signs are used for narrowing roadways. The self-explanatory ones are emblazoned with the phrases "road narrows" and "narrow bridge." Less informative is the pictorial variation featuring an hourglass-like outline that may or may not be accompanied by vertical dashes down the middle — the figure's "hips" reference the road narrowing. Regardless of which version you see, the rules of engagement remain the same: proceed with caution.

The Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), which is managed by the U.S. DOT's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), sets the standards for all traffic-flow-related communications, including road markings, signs, and signals. Per the MUTCD, Road Narrows signs are part of the W5 series, which includes cautions for underpasses. Standardized to be yellow, warning signs will vary in shape. For the W5s, the MUTCD settled on a diamond.

You'll also find them only in specific places. Plenty of driving lanes narrow and widen, but only when the path is shrunk to a certain width will you come across a W5 sign. The exception is low-volume local streets with speed limits of 30 mph or less. At those speeds, you're likely able to see oncoming traffic.