How Dangerous Are Highway Work Zones? Here's What The Data Says

As you probably know, construction zones can be dangerous places. What you may not realize is that the people most at risk are the drivers and passengers in those passing cars — not the construction workers.

These results are based on a new survey from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) using accounts from construction crew members. The study plainly says, "Motorists continue to face far greater risks than construction workers in highway work zone crashes."

To be exact — looking at contractors who experienced a crash in their work zone — 27% had seen incidents involving worker injuries. Yet nearly 60% had seen crashes that led to driver-passenger injuries. Responses included 7% who said they witnessed a worker fatality as compared to 22% who reported seeing driver-passenger deaths.

That same kind of disparity shows up in data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), too. In the FHWA's analysis of 2024 construction-zone crashes, it noted 850 total work-zone deaths, representing a 46% jump since 2010. That 850 total included 673 driver-passenger fatalities. The same year also saw approximately 113,000 work-zone crashes overall, causing some $41 billion in associated economic costs. It's no wonder construction-zone signs have a uniquely orange color to grab people's attention.

Of course, the workers themselves think more can be done. The same AGC survey indicates that 40% of work-crew members wanted more drastic penalties for traffic infractions in work zones. In comparison, 39% agreed with current penalties, but called for stricter enforcement.