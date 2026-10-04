How Dangerous Are Highway Work Zones? Here's What The Data Says
As you probably know, construction zones can be dangerous places. What you may not realize is that the people most at risk are the drivers and passengers in those passing cars — not the construction workers.
These results are based on a new survey from the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) using accounts from construction crew members. The study plainly says, "Motorists continue to face far greater risks than construction workers in highway work zone crashes."
To be exact — looking at contractors who experienced a crash in their work zone — 27% had seen incidents involving worker injuries. Yet nearly 60% had seen crashes that led to driver-passenger injuries. Responses included 7% who said they witnessed a worker fatality as compared to 22% who reported seeing driver-passenger deaths.
That same kind of disparity shows up in data from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), too. In the FHWA's analysis of 2024 construction-zone crashes, it noted 850 total work-zone deaths, representing a 46% jump since 2010. That 850 total included 673 driver-passenger fatalities. The same year also saw approximately 113,000 work-zone crashes overall, causing some $41 billion in associated economic costs. It's no wonder construction-zone signs have a uniquely orange color to grab people's attention.
Of course, the workers themselves think more can be done. The same AGC survey indicates that 40% of work-crew members wanted more drastic penalties for traffic infractions in work zones. In comparison, 39% agreed with current penalties, but called for stricter enforcement.
Why are highway work zones so dangerous?
There are a lot of moving parts to this issue, starting with the fact that most work-zone crashes happen on what are called "arterial roads." Arterial roads connect local roads to major interstates.
You'll often see people traveling on arterial roads using various transport modes. These modes commonly include walking, cycling, driving, or public transportation. You might recall how one truck driver clogged an Oakland arterial road after spilling meat. All that traffic, combined with changes to traffic patterns from the construction, can be enough to overwhelm travelers. Nor does it help that speeding — the number-one factor in construction-zone crashes — is so common on arterial roads.
The AGC survey also cited distracted driving as one of the biggest causes of work zone crashes. Despite some states making it illegal to even touch your phone while driving, many motorists continue doing so. One survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that over 90% of drivers perceived scrolling through social media, texting or emailing, and reading on a hand-held phone as very dangerous. However, 10% of respondents reported scrolling social media, 28% admitted to sending a text or email, and 38% copped to reading their phone while driving. You're still obviously open to cognitive distraction when going hands-free.
What can lower work zone crashes is a five-fold approach. This approach includes avoiding work zones when possible, focusing on the task at hand, reducing speed, keeping a wide-enough gap with the car ahead, and, if you have to change lanes, making your move as soon as possible.