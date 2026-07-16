Why Construction Zone Signs Are Orange While Every Other Warning Sign Stays Yellow

Drivers today can face a veritable rainbow of traffic signs, and each color has its own particular meaning. In fact, we've already checked out why some stop signs are blue, why school zone signs are fluorescent yellow-green, and even the significance of the rarely-seen pink road sign. Well, today our color wheel turns to orange. That distinctive hue is reserved for temporary traffic control (TTC) warning signs. As evident from the name, orange is meant to indicate that the warnings are only for relatively short-term, temporary situations, while yellow is for more general, permanent warnings, such as sharp corners.

The color of traffic zone signs in this country is governed by Chapter 6F of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD), which is currently in its 11th edition. And under Section 6H.01 Warning Sign Function, Design, and Application, it says that — with very few exceptions — "TTC warning signs shall be diamond-shaped with a black legend and border on an orange background." As examples of those exceptions, the Grade Crossing Advance Warning sign must be black on yellow, and school zones with fluorescent yellow-green signage can use that same color for their construction-zone warning signs, too. That said, the MUTCD has a total of 13 color standards reserved for traffic control signs, which we'll cover below.