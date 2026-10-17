What To Do When You See A Yellow Road Sign With Two Arrows Pointing Down

The yellow sign with two black arrows pointing down at a 45-degree angle indicates that there is an obstruction you can pass on either side. There may be a tree, barrier, landscaping, drainage ditch, toll booth, or a curb between two lanes. So, don't turn the wheel too late or you could end up with wheel damage, a pinched tire, or worse. It may seem like this sign is pointing out the obvious, but this author's seen it on particularly dark stretches of road before. Plus, the presence of fog could cut down on seeing what's in the way and where the lanes go.

The sign with two arrows pointing down could also mean that the lanes temporarily split away from each other but follow the same direction of traffic. This road sign may also come in orange, which indicates there's road construction present, splitting the lanes, and it's a temporary "hey, watch out" kind of deal. So keep your eyes peeled, and eventually the lanes will rejoin once you've passed the obstruction. On the other hand, if the arrows on the sign are parallel and point in different directions up and down, it means the one-way road is ending, so keep to the right because the traffic in each lane will be coming from the opposite direction.