In 1971, a minor player in the American automotive industry accomplished something extraordinary. After years of long-shot competition against companies with vastly more significant resources, American Motors Corporation won the Trans-Am championship. The following year, it did it again.

The upstart AMC had been building cars in Wisconsin, across Lake Michigan from the Detroit giants that the company would later beat at their own game. Yet, not long after the metaphorical credits would have rolled following that fairytale ending, the car responsible for those victories would be no more. The car was the AMC Javelin, and by the end of 1974, it was gone.

It's tempting to tell the Javelin's story as one of failure, mostly because that's how we tend to remember the cars that don't survive long enough to earn a prominent place in our shared automotive history. The icons become institutions, celebrated and remixed into anniversary editions, nostalgic ad campaigns, and generations of increasingly expensive collectibles. Everything else is a footnote.

But the Javelin's existence has more to say than the handful of years in which it was made, as its brief run coincided remarkably with a transformative shift in the broader history of the automobile in the United States. It arrived in 1968, when American prosperity seemed limitless, and disappeared just as the country was beginning to confront the limits of that optimism.

Along the way, the Javelin became something its creators could have scarcely imagined. Its story is one of ambition, ingenuity, and the kind of underdog triumph that's impossible not to root for. Except, it's also about the difference between reaching a dream and being able to hang onto it.