8 Classic Coupes That Look Sick With Window Louvers

Window louvers used to be a big deal on muscle cars for a reason that was actually two reasons: the cool factor. They made the car aesthetically cooler on the outside, and they also made it literally cooler on the inside, blocking some of the sun from coming in from those sweeping rear windows during a time when air conditioning was less universal. Those little side quarter louvers over the rear windows count, too, by the way. On top of the visual factor, they were good at decreasing the amount of sun hitting the rear passengers in exchange for increasing blind spots.

But we're not here to try and convince anyone of the practical benefits of window louvers. Every car we're talking about today has been out of production for decades, and you're not here for the finer points of louver functionality. You're here for classic coupes that look awesome and are really hard to see out the back of. From muscle car royalty like the Plymouth 'Cuda through poster cars like the Datsun 280Z and multiple generations of Mustangs, we've got the goods. Here are eight cars that best wore those sick horizontal slats.