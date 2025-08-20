These Are The Automotive Special Editions You Think Are Truly Special

So many special edition cars nowadays are so boring. A new color here, a unique bit of trim there, they're so rarely substantively different from the base models that share their bodywork. But things aren't all bad. Earlier this week, we asked you for the best special editions in the automotive world, and you gave us a wealth of answers — enough to restore some faith in the automotive special edition. Today, we're parsing through those answers to remind ourselves of how good limited-run cars can be.

Plenty of your answers came from Ford, where the unique colors are at least truly unique, but there's a wide breadth of brands represented here. Porsche, Volkswagen, Mini, even some brands that aren't from Germany. To see them all, though, we'll just have to dive into your best answers. I'm a big fan of all the visual language you all put into your descriptions, so let's get to them fast.