These Are The Automotive Special Editions You Think Are Truly Special
So many special edition cars nowadays are so boring. A new color here, a unique bit of trim there, they're so rarely substantively different from the base models that share their bodywork. But things aren't all bad. Earlier this week, we asked you for the best special editions in the automotive world, and you gave us a wealth of answers — enough to restore some faith in the automotive special edition. Today, we're parsing through those answers to remind ourselves of how good limited-run cars can be.
Plenty of your answers came from Ford, where the unique colors are at least truly unique, but there's a wide breadth of brands represented here. Porsche, Volkswagen, Mini, even some brands that aren't from Germany. To see them all, though, we'll just have to dive into your best answers. I'm a big fan of all the visual language you all put into your descriptions, so let's get to them fast.
991 Porsche 911 R
My vote is for the 911 R. Manual only, houndstooth and brown interior, lightened considerably, and while powerful it wasn't focused on laptimes; It was focused on driver engagement. It essentially was the test case for the GT3 Touring which now is offered every year. It tried to show car companies that driver engagement was more important than numbers. A lesson none of them (including Porsche) bothered to learn.
Submitted by: Gene
I remember wanting a 911 R when I was a kid. This was before I learned what car journalists earn.
SN95 Ford Mustang Bullitt
2001 Mustang Bullitt gets my vote. Great unique color (Highland Green, although blue and black were available). Unique wheels, rockers, no fog lights or spoiler, and different design for the rear quarter windows. Interior had great seats that were quite comfortable along with a lowered suspension and more open exhaust. There were quite a few more little things as well like badging.
Great homage to the original Bullitt and a 1 year only for that generation of Mustang.
Submitted by: GrandmastaCaptcha
The SN95 Bullitt is both better than the actual movie "Bullitt," which is not difficult, but also better than maybe any other Mustang ever built (save one further down this list). Fight me.
Zanardi Acura NSX
For me it is the 1999 Zanardi NSX. Only 51 made and very slight changes to make a great car even better like a fixed roof, manual unassisted steering, lighter spoiler, wheels, etc..and some interior red stitches in the materials with red accented floor mats. Unless you know what you are looking at, it is just another NSX which is a good thing.
Submitted by: Tex
I still don't think pulling power steering out of the NSX is a good thing. Try street parking one on a Brooklyn hill and tell me you'd rather it stay unassisted.
Volkswagen Polo Harlequin
I almost traveled across the country to buy a Harlequin. Now that we can import Polos, maybe I'll find one that way.
Submitted by: msuitepyon
A smaller, lighter, nimbler Harlequin sounds like a more than acceptable substitute.
Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition
Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition. This vehicles wasn't all show. It had a supercharged V8 engine that put down serious power for that era. The supercharger was limited to the 2002 and 2003 model years making it rare and exclusive today. Doug DeMuro called it a "Muscle Car Pickup Truck".
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
The Harley-Davidson F-150 is often maligned as just a way for the HOG loyal to trailer their bikes to Sturgis and back without ever going off-brand — riding there is simply too many bike-devaluing miles — but the supercharger makes this a genuinely more compelling truck.
Mini John Cooper Works GP
The Mini Cooper JCW GP.
300HP in a FWD Mini Cooper.. Yea, that's special.
Submitted by: Sgt Beavis
I do famously love a 300-horsepower FWD hot hatch with a big wing.
Mystichrome Ford Mustang Cobra
I have a few that come to mind.
As a big Mustang fan I would have to put the 2004 Mustang SVT Cobra in Mystichrome. Only 1010 were made between coupes and convertibles, it isn't the rarest color for the Terminator but its definitely the most special. The color was only available for that year and the seats for the mystichromes are also in that color. And the paint is so special and expensive that only some certified paint technicians sent out from Ford can work on it (rumor has it that the dye can be used for making counterfeit money).
Besides that, I think the 2012 or 2013 Boss 302s, especially the Laguna Secas which had unique colors and stripes, and the rear seat removed. And the School Bus yellow color was only available for the 2013 Boss as well.
Submitted by: Jordan R
This does beat that SN95 Bullitt. The best color of the best era of the car, full stop.
AMC Designer Interiors
The AMC cars with designer interiors in the 70s. Hornet Sportabout with an interior designed by Gucci, Javelin with design by Pierre Cardin, Matador with design by Oleg Cassini, and, most famously, a Gremlin collab with Levi's featuring (faux) denim bucket jeats.
Submitted by: Frosteeman
I had never heard of any of these beyond the Jemlin (jean Gremlin) and I'm so happy there are more.
Nissan 300ZX Anniversary Edition
1984 Nissan 300zx Anniversary Edition. The two-tone, the side skirts, the rear flares, the wheels, mirrored T-Tops, bronze tinted windows, little subs under the embroidered seats, heck even gold keys. Winding through the Santa Monica mountains listening to When Doves Cry while trying to get the highest numbers on your G Shock guage had to have been peak 80s and possibly peak humanity.
Submitted by: thrashboat
Everyone always fawns over the Z32, but the Z31 is a great-looking car in its own right.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car
Neither my dad or I are Nascar fans, but the Pace Car special editions have always been cool to him growing up which made them cool to me. His favorite was the '69 Camaro Pace Car.
Submitted by: cintocrunch1
Orange is still the color for this generation of Camaro to me, and I think the Pace Car is at least a big part of why.