Back in 2010, Chevrolet introduced the groundbreaking Volt — America's first plug-in hybrid production car. Packing a fairly big 16-kWh battery pack, the Volt had an EPA-estimated electric range of 35 miles, with later first-generation models rated at up to 38 miles. When the battery was depleted, it turned to a 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine with 84 horsepower to cover longer distances.

Although it ultimately failed to attract enough buyers and was discontinued in 2019, the Chevrolet Volt was so far ahead of its time that many current PHEVs struggle to match its electric range. In fact, out of the 12 plug-in hybrids with the longest electric-only range on sale right now, four have lower range figures. Of course, many modern PHEVs offer more EV range, with some models, like the 2027 Land Rover Range Rover Plug-in Hybrid, 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLC 350e 4MATIC, and 2027 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid, capable of delivering 50 miles of driving without calling on the internal combustion engine.

To compile this list, we evaluated the 2027 plug-in hybrids for the U.S. market, ranking them from the shortest to longest electric range based on EPA estimates. For models awaiting official 2027 figures, we used their 2026 EPA ratings, noting any powertrain changes. Excluded are models that are all-new for 2027 and not yet EPA-rated. Also, all listed prices include the destination charge. Let's dig in!