2027 Lexus NX Says The Quiet Luxury Part Out Loud

All trims of the NX 450h+ get all-wheel drive as standard, and AWD comes standard on the NX 350h's F Sport and Luxury trims. You can option AWD on the two lower trims of the NX 350h as well, but at that point just go up the trim line. (Both the NX 350h hybrid and NX 450h+ PHEV are offered in four trim levels: Premium, Premium+, F Sport, and Luxury.) As the electric motor up front provides a lot more power, the NX still feels more front-wheel-drive biased, but while the rear motor is small, it punches beyond its weight as far as stabilization and preventing wheel slip goes. I tested it out on some gravel roads near a nature preserve and had the damnedest time trying to get it to skid, to the point some kind Canadians inquired if I was quite alright.

Lexus

My NX 350h proved nimble and quick in the few curves that can be found in Ontario. You're not squeezing out every last inch of power in the apex with this car, but that's not what the NX is for. Everything from the steering to suspension felt soft and yielding, not overly engaging. The NX is a car that lets the driver get lost in an audiobook while zipping through their day because it's just so easy to drive. Speed bumps barely registered, but keeping to posted limits was no problem at all. Switching to Sport mode gave me dynamics closer to the feel of pure EV driving than I expected, with torque being the focus rather than dynamic steering. Folks in the 450h+ will get that johnny-on-the-spot EV power delivery during EV-only driving.

Lexus already was no slouch when it comes to cabin noise. The brand even took us on a tour of its Cambridge North factory, where the NX is currently built. There, we heard from team members on the floor about their pride in outdoing parent company Toyota in terms of allowable defects and variances. That attention to detail is what made it possible to get the engine noise in the cabin to be 20% quieter than the previous model. That's according to the brand, of course, but it is one of the quieter compact SUVs I've been in in a while. A whole lot of engineering went into that quieter cabin, starting with the new 2.5-liter engine, which was strengthened in key areas to reduce vibration and noise inside the cabin. Then from nose to tailpipes, Lexus packed in more sound dampening systems, like an inner dashboard silencer, improved weather stripping on the doors and windows, and noise-cancelling materials in the bumper.