Tesla's 'Robotaxi' And 'Cybercab' Trademarks Denied, So RIP USPTO, It Was Nice Knowing You

If you want to trademark a word or phrase, one of the most important requirements is that it has to be distinctive. Unfortunately for Tesla, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office apparently doesn't think "Robotaxi" is unique enough for the automaker to qualify for a trademark on its vehicles. According to TechCrunch, the USPTO just rejected Tesla's application for being too generic, you know, because it so obviously is. That said, the USPTO reportedly still hasn't rejected Tesla's application to trademark "Robotaxi" for the driverless robotaxi service it's definitely guaranteed, for sure and without a doubt, to launch any time now.

On top of trying to trademark "Robotaxi," Tesla has also reportedly applied to trademark "Cybercab," but that one has also ground to a halt, ironically enough, because so many companies offering accessories for the Cybertruck have applied for plenty of "cyber" trademarks of their own. It also applied for two "Robobus" trademarks that are still pending. That said, Tesla's "Robotaxi" trademark dreams aren't completely dead. At least not yet. The USPTO issued what's known as a nonfinal office action that gives the company three months to appeal its decision.

Considering how widely used the term "robotaxi" is as a catch-all for driverless cars you can book for personal trips, as well as Waymo's entire existence, it's hard to see the USPTO changing its mind, but you never know. Maybe the automaker's lawyers can make a convincing case and get the USPTO to reverse its decision.