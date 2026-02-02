Waymo Hits Child Near Elementary School, Company Claims Human Driver Would've Done The Same

While Waymo's camera-laden Jaguar I-Paces are in more cities than any other driverless taxi service, they are still far from perfect. A Waymo vehicle struck a child last month near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California. The kid suffered minor injuries, with the company claiming that the "pedestrian" immediately got back up and walked to the sidewalk. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the incident.

There were plenty of witnesses on hand to see the collision during the morning drop-off. According to USA Today, a crossing guard and several other children were in the vicinity of the scene. Federal regulators stated that the child ran out into the street behind a double-parked SUV. Waymo claims its vehicle braked as soon as the kid emerged from behind the SUV, slowing from 17 miles per hour down to under 6 mph. The company estimates that a human would hit the child at a much higher speed. Waymo stated in a release: