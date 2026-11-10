Tesla 'Full Self-Driving' One Step Closer To Recreating Human Driving By Overtaking Bicycles, Exceeding Speed Limits And Misidentifying Road Signs

Humans are imperfect, so at least in theory, robotaxis are supposed to save us by doing all the perfect driving we aren't able to do. Of course, had we poured every dollar that's been spent on robotaxi development into improving public transportation, self-driving cars would feel unnecessary. But the bigger problem is, after all those billions of dollars and years of development, Momentum Mag reports that a recent test of Tesla's so-called "Full Self-Driving" software found that it loved to speed through neighborhoods, illegally pass cyclists, and break other traffic laws. So basically, it drives like your least-favorite neighbor.

Woke 3 already killed the Cybertruck, so Tesla's school bus-passing software could be next on the chopping block after liberals figure out how to make every man a little shorter every time he disappoints a woman. Until then, it's important to know how good or bad the software controlling some of the most popular new cars actually is, which is why Belgian mobility organization johanna.be put the software to the test and found it frequently breaks speed limit laws in areas where drivers are most likely to hit pedestrians or cyclists. So that's not great.

Additionally, while there aren't many places in the U.S. where drivers can't legally pass a cyclist, that isn't the case in Belgium. You'd think fine-tuning the software to account for changes in laws between countries would have been a pretty basic part of Tesla's development, but nope. In johanna.be's testing, it found that Tesla's FSD system "repeatedly tries to overtake cyclists in cycle streets, something that is explicitly illegal in Belgium."

Coincidentally, right around the time johanna.be published the results of its Tesla safety test, the European Transport Safety Council shared the results of a separate safety test. The ETSC found that Tesla's "speed offset" and "contextual max speed" features don't follow United Nations or European Union rules regarding safety, and it's called on member states to reject both features later this year when the EU plans to hold an important vote on advanced driver assistance system regulation.