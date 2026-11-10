NASA Pushes Further Ahead With The Non-Space Side Of Its Mission, Teases New Experimental Plane

NASA has unveiled, sort of, its newest experimental plane. And by that, the agency appears to mean a plane meant to conduct experiments, rather than the plane itself being the experiment. Called the X-70 Fractal, the aircraft's primary selling point is its modular design, both inside and out. This means that payloads can be swapped out easily, whether they are hanging off the wings or nestled inside the plane. Even the flight controls can be reconfigured in case the agency wants to test different ways for the pilots (and it is piloted) to maneuver. The X-70 is really a platform to allow for a wide array of experiments on a single airframe, rather than creating a bespoke airframe to conduct one mission, like the X-59 is doing now.

As for the plane itself, the X-70 Fractal is... well, more announcement than vehicle, at least for now. NASA says that it can carry 2,000 pounds of science equipment and take off with up to 10,000 pounds total. It will fly up to 45,000 feet in altitude, far above most airliners and well into the stratosphere. It will go up to 1,500 nautical miles, broadly on par with an F-35. It also looks like an F-35, I think, maybe? For images, all we've got is this misty photo that looks AI generated. NASA seems to want to copy the energy of the F-47 and F/A-XX reveals, which are also foggy renderings and not actual photographs. Show me you're making an airplane without showing me you're making an airplane, I guess.