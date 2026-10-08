Boeing Wins Navy Contract, Will Make All Sixth-Generation Fighters Across All U.S. Service Branches

After winning the contract to build the F-47 sixth-generation fighter for the U.S. Air Force in March 2025, Boeing has just won the contract to build the F/A-XX sixth-generation fighter for the U.S. Navy. This will account for all American fighter jets for this era, giving Boeing a monopoly on the future of air superiority. This comes after Lockheed Martin had its own monopoly in the fifth generation, since it built both the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning II. The F/A-XX is intended to be flying sometime in the 2030s and will replace the Navy's aging F/A-18 Super Hornets as it does so. The Navy will continue to operate F-35s, however.

It was a long road getting here, and there was a running possibility that the Pentagon might scrap this project altogether. The major question was whether the American defense-industrial base could even handle producing two highly advanced, very complex planes at the same time. Three, actually, if you count the B-21 sixth-generation bomber, built by Northrop Grumman. So even though there was a clear need to keep pace with adversary capabilities, there was a case that the U.S. simply couldn't handle it all. As the War Zone points out, this may be why Boeing won the bid in the end: by giving both fighters to one company, hopefully shared knowledge and economies of scale will make production feasible.