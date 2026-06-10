Watch NASA Inch Closer To Its Sonic Thump Theory With The X-59's First Supersonic Flight

Air travel could once again move at the speed of sound. On Friday, while we were counting down the hours until the weekend, NASA took to the skies with its supersonic plane, the X-59, towards its attempt at a quieter "Sonic" boom, or rather, a "Sonic thump." Results were fairly optimistic.

You can actually see if the test worked for yourself, as NASA shared the footage from the X-59's initial supersonic flight on Saturday. It'll only take about 44 seconds of your time, which is shorter than the time it'll take to read the rest of this article.

The video, featuring the futuristic-looking, angular X-59, was rather uneventful in the on-screen "action" department. NASA counts the mach speeds up until the X-59 hits supersonic, which you know by the new, suddenly louder voice saying "supersonic."

Total flight time was much longer than the 44 second video — the X-59 was in the air, accompanied by a chase plane, for about 81 minutes, with NASA test pilot Jim "Clue" Less taking the plane to its top speed of Mach 1.1, or 713 mph.