Why Boeing Is Building The F-47 Stealth Fighter Instead Of Lockheed Martin

The point of the NGAD program has been to build America's replacements for the F-22 and F-35, which would make the new planes the most advanced fighter aircraft ever built. Much of this is highly classified, but the general direction seems to have been to improve range and stealth, as well as deep integration with so-called "loyal wingman" fighter drones. As sixth-generation aircraft, the new fighter would join the in-development B-21 bomber as the first such planes in the world.

While Northrop Grumman was widely expected to be one of the main competitors in the program, it surprised observers by choosing not to enter the program at all in July 2023. That left Boeing and Lockheed Martin to duke it out. Both companies built prototypes that were demonstrated for the Pentagon's selection team, which were named, respectively... well, nobody knows, actually. The experimental designations (typically an "X" or "Y") were never released to the public. This whole thing is really really classified, guys.

In fact, no complete image of either aircraft has ever been released. There have been a handful of vague renderings, however; the one pictured is from the Lockheed Martin concept. It appears to have a wider fuselage than what we're used to out of fast movers and lacks a conventional vertical tail. It also, apparently, wasn't as good as Boeing's prototype, something Lockheed itself appears to agree with.