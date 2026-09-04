A New Toyota Camry Costs Thousands Less Than It Did In 1997 (If You Adjust For Inflation)

With the average transaction price on a new car right around $50,000 and the median full-time income slightly over $62,000, it's no wonder so many people feel like cars have gotten too expensive. Sub-$50,000 options still exist, sure, but you quite literally can't buy a new car for less than $20,000 anymore. And yet, a funny thing happened when I plugged the original MSRP of a base-model, first-year XV20 Toyota Camry into the BLS inflation calculator — the number it spit out was higher than the base price of a new Camry. Officially, a new Camry is more affordable than it was three decades ago.

Our friends over at Cars.com keep a handy database of old pricing, and it lists the original MSRP of a 1997 Toyota Camry CE at $16,448. Those who wanted an automatic transmission, however, were forced to part with $17,248. Head over to the inflation calculator, pick July 1997 as your starting point, and you get an inflation-adjusted price of about $34,220. Or, if you want pricing for the automatic, you're looking at $35,884. You can't get a new Camry with a manual anymore, but regardless of which XV20 transmission you prefer, the base price of a new Camry LE is $29,600 (not including destination fees).

Now, I'm no math expert, but I'm pretty sure $29,600 is several thousand dollars less than either $34,220 or $35,884. That's not the only example, either. Do the same thing with a sixth-generation Honda Accord, and $15,100 in July 1998 dollars turns into $30,895 today. Meanwhile, a new Accord starts at $28,395. Aside from full-size pickup trucks that are vastly different vehicles than they were back then — $14,505 for a 1997 Ford F-150 becomes $30,850, significantly lower than a new F-150's $37,290 base price — over the last several decades, mainstream car pricing appears to have generally tracked with or beaten inflation.

So what's going on here? How can new cars feel so unaffordable when they officially cost less than they did in the '90s? Money is made up, yes, but that's not the only issue. As a recent Financial Times article points out, "US corporate profits have hit a record high while workers' slice of the pie has sunk to historic lows, [fueling] discontent among many Americans and a growing political backlash."