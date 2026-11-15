5 Four-Cylinder Engines With Terrible Reputations For Reliability

Four-cylinder engines come with their own set of pros and cons, just like six-, eight-, ten-, and even twelve-cylinder designs. Today, four-cylinder engines are the workhorses of the industry, powering everything from inexpensive daily drivers to luxury cars and high-performance models. Their appeal lies largely in a balance of efficiency, packaging, performance, and cost — but that same appeal means they're built in enormous numbers and pushed through a huge range of operating conditions.

In addition, engine development has grown increasingly complex in the modern age. Forced induction, hybrid systems, and sophisticated electronics have all added layers of engineering that simply didn't exist to the same degree a generation ago. But even without these factors, designing an engine capable of running flawlessly for decades is an extraordinarily difficult task.

Every engine contains components that eventually wear out, and the line between an expected maintenance item and a genuine engineering or manufacturing defect can sometimes be hard to draw. In other cases, though, the problem is impossible to ignore. Excessive oil consumption, failed head gaskets, damaged bearings, overheating, and catastrophic internal failures can turn an otherwise promising engine into one owners learn to avoid.

Because the engine is the heart of any vehicle, major failures can quickly damage the reputation of both the powertrain and the company that built it. And since four-cylinders are generally known for their reliability, the bad ones stand out even more. That's why some four-cylinder engines have become especially notorious for recurring defects, expensive repairs, and widespread owner complaints. Here are our picks of the five biggest offenders.