How Chevy's Rushed 1971 Vega Aluminum Engine Wrecked GM's Subcompact Promise

Although some of today's automakers are using AI to drastically cut development time for new vehicles, it's still considered a "quick" process when it takes 20 months to accomplish. In the 1970s, a 24-month timeline to get a new car fully buttoned up for road use must have seemed nearly impossible — and it was, at least when it came to the 1971 Chevrolet Vega.

The deadline had been imposed by Ed Cole, president of GM at the time, who had formerly been chief engineer and then general manager of Chevrolet. Cole had had his share of success at Chevy, playing a key role in the creation of both the small-block V8 and the Corvette, even proposing a rotary-powered mid-engine version in the 1970s. But he seemed to have a blind spot when it came to small cars. As an example, he had backed the Corvair as Chevy's answer to the increasing number of compacts being introduced in the 1960s. Then, when that flopped, he had to rush its replacement to dealerships after a mere 18 months of development.

It was a similar story with subcompacts the next decade. Yet while Chevy was able to meet its timing goal for the Vega, the rush job reared its ugly head once the car went public. Engineers simply hadn't had enough time to fully validate many of the car's innovative-for-the-time components, including the Vega's 140-cubic-inch (2.3-liter) four-cylinder OHC engine.

The motor impressed the buff magazines during initial reviews, but drivers quickly discovered that it couldn't stand up to the heat of real-world use. Enough motors would go on to destroy themselves that the Vega's credibility became collateral damage, and it lasted only a single generation.