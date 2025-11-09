The Pros & Cons Of 4-Cylinder Engines

Four-cylinder engines have been part of the automotive scene for over a century. Yet the quest for more power under the hood dominated most of the 20th century, giving rise to six- and eight-cylinder power plants, with smaller engines often relegated to base-model duty. However, today's market is shifting as four-cylinder engines, beefed up with turbochargers, increasingly push aside V6s and V8s. The reason comes down to efficiency: fewer cylinders mean better fuel economy, and when combined with growing regulatory pressure and stricter emissions targets, the four-cylinder's resurgence becomes easy to understand.

The newly tubocharged 2023 Toyota Highlander is a good example. The automaker replaced its long-serving 3.5-liter V6 with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder that produces 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. While horsepower dropped by 30 ponies, torque output increased by 17% over the V6. In announcing the changeover, Toyota didn't hide its motivations: better fuel economy and reduced emissions.

Chevrolet followed a similar path with the revamped 2024 Traverse midsize SUV. The previous generation's 3.6-liter V6 engine was dropped in favor of a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4. However, Chevy managed to increase horsepower and torque — 328 hp and 326 lb-ft compared with 310 hp and 266 lb-ft from the outgoing V6 — showing that downsizing doesn't always mean giving up performance.