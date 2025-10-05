How Reliable Are Nissans? Here's What Consumer Reports Says

Each year, various automakers go headlong into battle with each other in the Consumer Reports (CR) reliability survey. The study provides data about which car brands build the most and least dependable new models you can buy. The findings are based on owner surveys, in which thousands of subscribers are asked to share their experiences with their vehicles over the past 12 months. CR analyzes the cars across 20 trouble areas, including engine problems, transmission faults, and interior issues.

This year's study included more than 300,000 vehicles with model years from 2000 to early 2025. According to the results of the survey, Nissan ranked 12th out of 22 manufacturers, making it the lowest-ranked Japanese brand in the study. Other Japanese automakers dominated the top 10, with Subaru coming in first in the rankings, followed by Lexus, Toyota, Honda, Acura, and Mazda, in that order. If you've been keeping up with Nissan, you'll know its lackluster performance in comparison to other Japanese brands is par for the course.

In many circles, Nissans aren't considered to be as reliable as vehicles from other mainstream Japanese car brands. Indeed, the Yokohama-based automaker has often been criticized for its troublesome continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) and ongoing issues with the clever but problematic variable-compression VC-Turbo engine. Both the 2.0-liter four-cylinder VC-Turbo and 1.5-liter three-cylinder versions of the engine have undergone intense scrutiny. Recently, nearly 450,000 Nissans and Infinitis were recalled and became the subject of a class action lawsuit, due to issues with the variable-compression engines.