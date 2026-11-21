For many, owning a Porsche is something of a dream. However, keeping one running as it should year after year without having to spend thousands in preventative maintenance or labor-intensive repairs might not be all that easy. Sure, the automaker enjoys a reputation for engineering excellence, but that doesn't mean each model from its back catalog is as capable as the last when it comes to covering moon mileage.

It's models like the 996-generation 911 that might give buyers a reason to pause, as while the right advice could save 996 buyers from getting screwed, the model is still plagued with complex issues. Problems such as failed intermediate shaft (IMS) bearings and cylinder bore scoring quickly make the 996 look less of a tempting proposition for those who need something they can rely upon.

That need not end the dream for Porsche fans, though, as there is still a plethora of used Porsches that have proven pretty much indestructible. Some are cheap, like the 987.2-generation Boxster, and some are far from it, such as the iconic "widowmaker" 930 Turbo. What they all prove, however, is that with the correct maintenance and know-how, a secondhand Porsche really can run forever. Here are seven of our favorites, listed from the oldest through to the newest, and justified via high-mileage examples, owner reviews, and expert opinions.