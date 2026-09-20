1982 Porsche 911 SC With 164,000 Miles Is One Of The Cheapest Air-Cooled 911s Currently For Sale, And It's Still Almost $75,000

A clean air-cooled Porsche 911 (or any condition of air-cooled 911, frankly) has been a car culture status symbol for a while now. And to illustrate how valuable they've gotten, there's this not-particularly-special, six-digits-on-the-odometer, relatively accessible example that is still commanding new-luxury car prices.

Seen for sale on CarGurus is this 1982 Porsche 911 SC asking a probably-reasonable $73,482 (it originally listed for $74,982, but the price has been adjusted since). The listing only has pictures of the exterior, but judging from the photos, it's far from a fixer-upper. It is, though, sitting at almost 165,000 miles, which means it likely served as somebody's semi-regular driver for the 44 years its been around.

SC, by the way, stood for Super Carrera and is simply what Porsche decided to call the regular-ass Carrera from 1978 to 1983. So, no, this is not a direct ancestor to the modern, top-shelf 911 GT3 S/C. Confusing nomenclature, as it turns out, isn't a new German car phenomenon.