Why Turbos Fail Prematurely (And The Simple Fixes You Shouldn't Ignore)

Turbocharged cars are not inherently unreliable. In fact, some of the highest-mileage vehicles known anywhere sport turbocharged engines. However, turbochargers can fail prematurely, bringing expensive bills and decreased performance with them, so for anyone driving or currently considering the purchase of a boosted car, it is first important to understand what affects turbo reliability the most.

While other reasons, such as manufacturing defects, exist, the three main culprits behind premature turbo failure are oil starvation, oil contamination, and debris ingestion. In the simplest of terms, if the oil feeding a turbocharger becomes contaminated, or the supply of said oil drops, then is a sure-fire way of cutting the turbo's life expectancy considerably short. Likely contaminants include carbon particles, metal shavings, fuel, and coolant. Such contaminants also tick the box of being foreign matter and debris, which links to the third turbo-killing culprit of debris ingestion.

Contaminated oil degrades the internal condition of the turbocharger. It increases friction, which in-turn increases operating temperatures, all while wearing away vital components such as seals, bearings, and shafts. This disrupts the turbocharger's balance, and before long warning signs that the turbo is about to fail will become apparent. A turbo starved of oil is in just as much trouble. A constant flow of clean oil is required to ensure efficient operation at speeds around 200,000 rpm. Take that supply away, and catastrophic failure is possibly only moments away.