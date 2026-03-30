Why The Porsche 930 Is Known As The Widowmaker

In some regards, it can be quite easy to pick out models which will become classics later down the line. Mainstream stuff is hard to guess, but chances are, something with a prestigious badge on the front — like a Porsche or Ferrari — is always going to go that way. Becoming a legend is more difficult to predict, but that's exactly what the Porsche 930 managed.

This was the first-ever production turbocharged Porsche 911, so it was an important model at the time. It sported a boosted 3.0-liter engine which sent 256 horsepower exclusively to the rear wheels, enabling it to reach the dizzying heights of 155 mph. Pretty mild by today's standards, but this was as good as it got at the time. Later versions matured nicely; capacity grew to 3.3 liters, which introduced an extra 40 horsepower and a higher top speed of 161 mph, resulting in a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds.

Sure, this is a quick car, but it'll still be shown a clean pair of heels by a hot Golf. So why on earth was it nicknamed the Widowmaker? For starters, this was a different time, and these figures were seriously impressive. Plus, the nickname is less about the 930's stats and more about how that power is delivered. The 911 was a known entity for many by this point in time, but the new Turbo model behaved differently, and many unsuspecting drivers who were maybe expecting more of the same were taken by surprise. Subsequent crashes and fatalities soon saw the 930 earn its infamous title, and throughout the years, "Widowmaker" is a name that's stuck by its side.