It seems like only yesterday (well, July) I was writing about signals from the Voyager 1 probe taking 23 hours to reach Earth. But as it has for decades, and will continue to do for millennia, the probe that first launched in 1977 has made more progress on its journey beyond our solar system and out to the stars. On November 18, at 5:16:07 a.m. EST, a signal from Voyager 1 will take a full 24 hours to reach Earth — because it will be exactly one light-day from our planet. This is just under 16.1 billion miles, the distance that a photon of light traverses in a single day. If you point a flashlight (a really, really bright one) at just the right patch of sky on November 17, its light will reach Voyager 1 right as it's crossing that point. (At least from the Voyager 1's relative frame of reference; from your reference frame, it will take... well, ask Einstein.)

Nothing man-made has ever gone that far, but of course you knew that, since the Voyager 1 has been the farthest man-made object in the universe since 1998. There is nothing in the works that will overtake it, either. On its journey, it took close-up photographs and readings of Jupiter and Saturn, discovering new rings and moons on both worlds. With its mission completed, it was then granted a second one: to study the edge of the heliosphere, the "wall of fire" that marks the boundary of the Sun's magnetic influence. After itself passing through the heliosphere in 2012, Voyager 1 has been studying the outer cosmos, sending information that takes ever longer to reach home.