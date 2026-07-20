Here's What's On The Golden Record, NASA's Message To Aliens Carried By The Voyager Probes

If there are indeed other beings in our galaxy, and they are sophisticated enough to traverse the expanse of space, their very first encounter with humanity might not be with a human. Rather, they might just chance upon our farthest-flung ambassadors, the twin Voyager probes built by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. If the alien astronaut (or perhaps a robotic probe itself) is good enough to catch one of them, it should be good enough to recognize a little something attached to the side of it, a small round disc plated in gold — and just a little uranium. If the traveler brought the disc back to its homeworld, its scientists, philosophers, and codebreakers would now be set their greatest challenge: decode this message from another planet. Success would mean first contact between two forms of intelligent life.

To us humans, the Golden Record is a highly elaborate version of an old-school phonograph record. Its origins go back to the mind of astrophysicist Frank Drake, of the famous Drake Equation which estimates the number of alien civilizations that might be out there, per the Planetary Society. Clearly a man with aliens on his brain, Drake proposed attaching a greeting from the people of our world to the people of another onto the Voyager probes, which NASA knew would be the first engineered objects to leave our solar system. This wasn't totally unprecedented: NASA's earlier Pioneer probes carried plaques for any alien astronauts to read. The pictograms featured a clever, astrophysics-based map to planet Earth, along with naked depictions of an adult male and an adult female human. The latter was considered scandalous by conservative types — imagine if aliens saw us without clothes! Although if said aliens were fully clothed conservative types themselves, maybe they'd agree.

Alright, so no heroic interstellar nudity on the Voyagers' message. But maybe this time, NASA could go a step further. Maybe this time, instead of a simple plaque, the Voyager twins could carry sounds, messages, and even images from Earth. Was that even possible? That, friend, is a question that scientists like to say yes to. Enter the legendary Carl Sagan.