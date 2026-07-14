After Nearly 50 Years In The Depths Of Space, Voyager 1 Still Sends Messages That Take 23 Hours To Reach Earth

It traverses the ocean of stars that lies beyond our solar system, both the oldest spacecraft still in operation and the farthest object ever made by human hands. Launched before the parents of some of the team who still work on it were born, it continues to gather lessons about our cosmic home long after it was expected to die. Systems failing, nuclear battery draining, it presses forward on its long march through the long dark, the very edge of humanity's grasp. It holds what may very well be our world's first communication with another. But for now, the only species it talks to is our own, still trapped on our pale blue dot.

NASA's Voyager 1 probe lifted off from planet Earth in 1977 and never returned. A twin with the Voyager 2 probe that also left that year, its mission was straightforward: fly past Jupiter and Saturn and collect data using a range of scientific instruments. These included an ultraviolet spectrometer, a magnetometer, and an imaging science subsystem, among many others. In 1979, it discovered a new ring and two new moons around Jupiter; in 1980, it discovered a new ring and five new moons around Saturn. And then the mission was accomplished, human knowledge was advanced, and the probe's job was done. There was nothing left for it to do.

But this is NASA. Finding ways to use what it has in space for purposes never intended is its specialty. Voyager 1 still had a future as the greatest explorer in history.