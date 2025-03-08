Days Numbered For Voyager Probes As NASA Shuts Off Instruments To Prolong Life

No human-made objects have traveled further into the final frontier than Voyager 1 and Voyager 2. However, both space probes are reaching the end of their service lives. NASA announced that engineers at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory are shutting off instruments on both spacecraft to limit energy use and prolong their time in operation. Since their launches in 1977, both Voyager probes have traveled over 12 billion miles from Earth and entered interstellar space.

Both Voyager probes are equipped with a radioisotope power system, a nuclear battery that uses the heat of decaying plutonium to generate electricity. The system produced 470 watts of power at launch, but that figure decreased over time as the plutonium deteriorated. NASA states the power output was 335 watts at the start of 1997, and it has fallen by 7 watts every year. With that information, the nuclear batteries are producing around 139 watts right now.