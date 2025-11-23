At The Edge Of Our Solar System, NASA's Voyager 1 Found A 'Wall Of Fire'

Nothing manmade has reached further from Earth than the Voyager series of spacecraft. Hurtling away from the sun at 38,000 miles an hour, the duo have now traveled over 12 billion miles, with Voyager 1 set to be a light-day from Earth by the end of this month.

Launched back in 1977, the twin spacecraft were originally tasked with observing our system's outermost planets but have since taken on a new assignment: journeying into the great beyond as ambassadors for mankind. Along the way, things have only become increasingly difficult for the duo, with NASA having to shut down instruments and revive some systems unused for over 40 years to keep them running. Still, they march on, all to help us understand what's going on beyond the reaches of our solar system.

Apparently, before even leaving our home system, things get hot. Like, really hot. Several years ago, both spacecraft reached a "wall of fire" at the very end of our system, with temperatures reaching 90,000 degrees Fahrenheit as they passed through. This means the Voyager spacecraft have reached the very edge of the heliosphere, a boundary scientists theorized about long before they took flight.