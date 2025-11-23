At The Edge Of Our Solar System, NASA's Voyager 1 Found A 'Wall Of Fire'
Nothing manmade has reached further from Earth than the Voyager series of spacecraft. Hurtling away from the sun at 38,000 miles an hour, the duo have now traveled over 12 billion miles, with Voyager 1 set to be a light-day from Earth by the end of this month.
Launched back in 1977, the twin spacecraft were originally tasked with observing our system's outermost planets but have since taken on a new assignment: journeying into the great beyond as ambassadors for mankind. Along the way, things have only become increasingly difficult for the duo, with NASA having to shut down instruments and revive some systems unused for over 40 years to keep them running. Still, they march on, all to help us understand what's going on beyond the reaches of our solar system.
Apparently, before even leaving our home system, things get hot. Like, really hot. Several years ago, both spacecraft reached a "wall of fire" at the very end of our system, with temperatures reaching 90,000 degrees Fahrenheit as they passed through. This means the Voyager spacecraft have reached the very edge of the heliosphere, a boundary scientists theorized about long before they took flight.
What is the heliosphere?
The heliosphere can best be described as a bubble. On the inside is our solar system, with the sphere being formed by what's known as solar wind — protons and electrons thrown out into space from the Sun's atmosphere that also carry its magnetic field. On the outside is the interstellar medium, made up of gas, dust, and charged particles between stars.
We can draw up a few different borders for what separates our solar system from true interstellar space. Some consider that once you pass our farthest planet of Neptune, you're out there. Others go with gravity and insist you're interstellar once you're past the point where the Sun can pull you back. However, the most popular school of thought in modern times is that the solar system ends once you're past the sun's magnetic influence.
Several spacecraft in the late '50s and early '60s proved the existence of these solar winds, with some agencies exploring solar sails to ride these cosmic currents. However, we never discovered where the wind stopped expanding — until Voyager 1 got there in 2012.
Into the unknown
We learned a lot of things when Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012, followed by Voyager 2 six years later. First of all, despite launching in the same year, the multi-year difference in reaching the threshold proves just how non-spherical the heliosphere actually is.
Many scientists anticipated that, based on the sun's activity, the heliosphere could expand and contract like a lung. Voyager 1 and 2 arriving at these points at different times and different speeds proved this theory. It's also important to note that, despite these movements, the shape is actually more like a teardrop. Since our solar system is cruising through interplanetary space, the heliosphere creates a bow shock and leaves a trail in its wake. similar to a plane flying at supersonic speeds or a boat going through water.
But just how hot does it get at the edge of our solar system? Both voyagers recorded temperatures ranging from 54,000 to 90,000 degrees. Certainly spicy, but when things finally cooled down, we knew for sure that the Voyagers had reached interplanetary space.