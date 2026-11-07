These Are The Engine Swaps You Dream About
It's pretty expensive to be a car enthusiast right now with the price of fuel, tariff-inflated parts, and record-high new car prices. The only thing that isn't more expensive right now is dreaming. So let's all do a bit of day dreaming together, and talk about the engine swaps we would do if the world was full of sunshine and rainbows and we all had unlimited money to put a weird engine in a fun car. Last weekend I asked all of you to chime in with your dream engine swaps. I probably shouldn't have been surprised that the Jalopnik commentariat can be pretty creative when it comes to engine swaps.
Will we ever actually get around to swapping these engines into the cars we say we want them in? In many cases, it probably would be cheaper and more effective to go buy a new car with a $700 monthly payment than to burn wads of cash on an engine swap project. We don't commit to project cars because they're cheap and easy, though. If a cool car left the factory with a lackluster engine, we are naturally compelled to try to remedy such an injustice.
Many Jalopnik readers posted about an engine swap that is in the realm of reality; well-trodden paths with instruction manuals and parts availability. Others still chose to go somewhere a little more abnormal, but still possible with the right collection of parts, tools, and know-how. A third category simply answers the question in a way that begs more questions. Mostly "why?"
Let's dig into the answers from the Jalopnik commentariat — why don't we? I picked a few of my favorite answers from last week's post and compiled them here for your viewing. And if you didn't get a chance to weigh in last week, here's your opportunity. Drop a few additional ideas in the comments below.
Realistic
I'm not one to go deep into the woods on fabrication. I know my skill set, and that ain't it. That said, there are a few semi-trod paths that I'd like to go down, with swap kits available to do them. If given the chance, I'd love to do a K-swap Lotus Elise. Or an RB26 Datsun 240Z. Or a rotary Miata.
Suggested by Jesse
Know thyself. Before digging into a project, it's always good to take stock of your talents, time availability, and desires. A K-swapped Elise is a pretty great choice for such an endeavor, and the end-result juice is definitely worth the expended-labor squeeze.
I'd like a Miata 2 liter and 6 speed in my Morgan 4/4. About 2.5x stock BHP and overdrive, with a total weight of about 40% less than a Miata.
Suggested by dadmog smith
I'd like to think this is a relatively easy project, and it would definitely wake up an old Morgan. It would be so much more stylish than driving a Miata, anyway.
The engine from a Triumph Rocket 3 into a Spitfire.
Suggested by reubenclamzo
Now that's some outside-the-box thinking that really makes me happy. The Rocket 3 is already shaft-driven, so you shouldn't have any trouble getting it to work in a front-engine rear-drive application with the Spitfire's differential. You're a custom driveshaft away from making your dream a reality.
K24 in a Fiat X1/9, and an LS6 in a Porsche 944. Both of those are done frequently enough that there's aftermarket support from Texas Performance Concepts, etc.
We've done engine swaps on our track cars, and it's always a lot more tricky than just "will this fit between the frame rails." I don't have a ton of time to spend on never-done-before builds.
Suggested by Commentariat
Like you said, these are swaps that are pretty known quantity. If you have the money and the time, you could realistically have both in your driveway by the end of next year.
I would like to convert my corvair to EV. Heresy to some.
Suggested by Gabriel S
Forget what others might say, just do what's best for you. My opinion is that the air-cooled flat-six isn't compelling enough or powerful enough to justify keeping it over even something like an early Nissan Leaf powertrain. Do what makes you happy.
'71-73 Vega GT with the excellent '75-76 Cosworth Vega 2.0 L DOHC I4/5-speed. My mother's dark blue '71 handled quite well (I discovered while thrashing it on back roads), turning me into a sports car geek (three TR6s came later). Early Vegas were much better looking than the later 5mph bumper examples. So, an early GT with a Cosworth/ 5-speed is a pleasant fantasy.
Suggested by David Carl Freiboth
By my estimation, this is probably the easiest swap to execute from the list. If you already have the early Vega, you would just need to find a Cosworth to bolt in. It's the best of both worlds. You have a lighter and more nimble Vega with more power, what's not to like? Do it as soon as you can!
Honda N600 with a Honda VFR800 shoehorned in.
Suggested by Nomoto
I don't even think you would need a very big shoehorn to fit that engine in that car, and it would be a proper little ripper.
LS7 in my 2005 CTS-V.
Suggested by Music Teacher 17
Who wouldn't want an extra 105 horsepower?
Fantasy
I'd like a new hurricane 6 in an old Plymouth prowler.
Suggested by Ken
One of the best designs in recent memory with a pretty great modern engine — what's not to like? It should be reasonably feasible if you know what you're doing.
I would put a V-10 from a Dodge Viper into an original GT-40. And buy myself Some track time.
Suggested by zray
I would also like to buy you some track time. That sounds like a riot, even just to watch. Let me know when you have it ready, and I'll come by.
I would love to stuff a Ford Coyote 5.0 or the Tao 5.0 into my Genesis G70 and bolt it up to a Tremec TR6060.
Suggested by ExParrot89
I like your way of thinking and would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
Fiero GT.
Keep them on the road and LS swap them to their full potential. GM's bold, first commuter, mid-engine car deserves that. It would also be great to see one slay a ZR1-X.
Suggested by jude duval
An LS in a Fiero is definitely possible, but beating a ZR1-X at any feat of speed with a Fiero seems dubious at best. I hope you prove me wrong.
Dream car as a kid (who went to a ton of classic car shows with his dad, uncles and grandfather) was a '57 Chevy with the LT5 out of the C4 ZR-1. Dual key system was a must because as a kid I thought that was amazing.
Gonna be honest, there aren't many cars I'd take over that combo if offered to me right now.
Suggested by cincocrunch1
You were a smart kid, and if you could make it work, you'd be a pretty smart adult. I like this idea, and support you (emotionally) in your journey.
It's a motor not an engine but I'd LOVE a Model 3 Plaid with a slightly bigger battery and 255 mm tires.
Suggested by David S
A Model S Plaid weighs about 800 pounds more than a Model 3 Performance, so there might be a mild improvement in speed by doubling the horsepower of the 3. Sure, I could see that being pretty cool for a while.
When I was a teenager I sketched out a Karmann Ghia with a hemi up front and a transaxle behind, still think that would be interesting
Suggested by Dan60
That's cooler than whatever I was doing as a teenager. It certainly would be an interesting swap.
I would take one of the early non-collector NA models of 3000GT and EV-swap it into 4WD, spend 10 years wiring up the new ECU to run all of the wild features that the VR-4s had (active aero, rear-wheel-steer, etc.)
Suggested by AimToMisbehave
I think this would be a pretty cool project. It's outside the scope of what I can accomplish with my skills, but I hope you one day make your dream a reality.
What are we doing here?
I want to put a classic 1924 Stanley steam engine in a C8 Corvette.
Suggested by Pernicious BM
Having driven both a steam-powered Stanley and a C8 Corvette, I can't imagine a scenario where this would be good.
2JZ in a GMT600 Silverado
Suggested by Ash J. D. Braun
It might be cooler and more fun to graft a truck bed onto a Mk4 Supra.
Hellcat with the E07A 656cc inline three from a Honda Beat. All 63 of those screaming horsies.
Suggested by Mondestine
It's not really a Hellcat if it doesn't have a Hellcat in it anymore. This is just hell.
Prius motor, including the hybrid bits, swapped into a Bugatti Veyron.
Suggested by John Bigboote
I guess so, man.
It'd be banshee in a Ducati trellis frame. That would satisfy me.
Suggested by JBJB
This is equal parts interesting and terrifying. I have a trellis-frame Ducati and access to a Yamaha Banshee, but I'm too afraid of that wicked engine to give it a try. It's feasible, but I'd rather run as fast as I can in the opposite direction.
Long suffering wife said no to a mid engine Twin Turbo V12 swap into the Transit.
Suggested by Bob
You need to build the next Supervan, Bob. It is your destiny.
Ultima RS with a LT6 from the C8 Z06.
Suggested by CField
Danger on four wheels. I'm into it.