These Are The Engine Swaps You Dream About

I'm not one to go deep into the woods on fabrication. I know my skill set, and that ain't it. That said, there are a few semi-trod paths that I'd like to go down, with swap kits available to do them. If given the chance, I'd love to do a K-swap Lotus Elise. Or an RB26 Datsun 240Z. Or a rotary Miata.

Suggested by Jesse

Know thyself. Before digging into a project, it's always good to take stock of your talents, time availability, and desires. A K-swapped Elise is a pretty great choice for such an endeavor, and the end-result juice is definitely worth the expended-labor squeeze.

I'd like a Miata 2 liter and 6 speed in my Morgan 4/4. About 2.5x stock BHP and overdrive, with a total weight of about 40% less than a Miata.



Suggested by dadmog smith

I'd like to think this is a relatively easy project, and it would definitely wake up an old Morgan. It would be so much more stylish than driving a Miata, anyway.

The engine from a Triumph Rocket 3 into a Spitfire.



Suggested by reubenclamzo

Now that's some outside-the-box thinking that really makes me happy. The Rocket 3 is already shaft-driven, so you shouldn't have any trouble getting it to work in a front-engine rear-drive application with the Spitfire's differential. You're a custom driveshaft away from making your dream a reality.

K24 in a Fiat X1/9, and an LS6 in a Porsche 944. Both of those are done frequently enough that there's aftermarket support from Texas Performance Concepts, etc. We've done engine swaps on our track cars, and it's always a lot more tricky than just "will this fit between the frame rails." I don't have a ton of time to spend on never-done-before builds.

Suggested by Commentariat

Like you said, these are swaps that are pretty known quantity. If you have the money and the time, you could realistically have both in your driveway by the end of next year.

I would like to convert my corvair to EV. Heresy to some.



Suggested by Gabriel S

Forget what others might say, just do what's best for you. My opinion is that the air-cooled flat-six isn't compelling enough or powerful enough to justify keeping it over even something like an early Nissan Leaf powertrain. Do what makes you happy.

'71-73 Vega GT with the excellent '75-76 Cosworth Vega 2.0 L DOHC I4/5-speed. My mother's dark blue '71 handled quite well (I discovered while thrashing it on back roads), turning me into a sports car geek (three TR6s came later). Early Vegas were much better looking than the later 5mph bumper examples. So, an early GT with a Cosworth/ 5-speed is a pleasant fantasy.

Suggested by David Carl Freiboth

By my estimation, this is probably the easiest swap to execute from the list. If you already have the early Vega, you would just need to find a Cosworth to bolt in. It's the best of both worlds. You have a lighter and more nimble Vega with more power, what's not to like? Do it as soon as you can!

Honda N600 with a Honda VFR800 shoehorned in.

Suggested by Nomoto

I don't even think you would need a very big shoehorn to fit that engine in that car, and it would be a proper little ripper.

LS7 in my 2005 CTS-V.

Suggested by Music Teacher 17

Who wouldn't want an extra 105 horsepower?