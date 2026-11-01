Gen-Zers Have An Uphill Battle For Automotive Enthusiasm, But Here's The Silver Lining

Car enthusiasm isn't dying — it's just getting more expensive. Elder Gen Z started driving a little over a decade ago, while the youngest are still in high school and possibly just getting into cars. And it's more expensive than ever to be a car enthusiast in America. Gasoline, insurance, and the cars themselves are ballooning in price, keeping all but the most well-heeled from affording their dream cars. This K-shaped economy has to be discouraging, but you need a car to live in America due to the lack of reliable public transportation, so you may as well be excited about it.

Sure, the world feels like it's collapsing around you, and you can barely afford to keep your head above water. And yes, enthusiast cars are typically even more expensive. Still, there are always alternative options that are underappreciated or even unloved that you can become excited about if you try. If the events you want to attend are too expensive, start your own. If the cars you like are too expensive, buy the cheaper version, a rough-condition example, or an undervalued competitor. If you can't be with the one you love, love the one you're with.

The great thing about car culture is that there's always a subculture for whatever car you're interested in. Whether you want to learn to drive better or you're more interested in engineering, whether you want more power or greater efficiency, or if you just want to make your car unique, there are groups of people out there for you to learn from. Be inquisitive, learn as much as you can, and develop your own flavor of car enthusiasm.