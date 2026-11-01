What Is Your Dream Engine Swap?

Hang out in a group of car enthusiasts for long enough, and the topic will invariably turn toward bench racing. Whether you have the money, time, space, and mechanical ability to do so or not, you mentally build a neat car with cool details and offer it to the group for them to judge its coolness. Sometimes those dream builds make it out of the proverbial group chat, but often they don't. Whether you can commit to the build or not, or if it's just going to stay here, it's worth getting your idea out into the world. Maybe it'll inspire someone else here to get started on their own project, or even pivot their own idea because yours is cooler.

For one reason or another, manufacturers don't always put their best engine in their best chassis, even though they probably could. Thankfully, there are backyard engineers and home mechanics everywhere capable of shoving whatever engine they want into a car, including engines that came from other manufacturers, or perhaps even engines never available in cars at all, like a high-revving motorcycle engine swap.

Maybe your car didn't come with an engine that would make it perfect. I want to know all about it. What's your dream engine swap? Do you want to shove an LS into the back seat of a Geo Metro? Do you want to put a Honda K-series into an old Datsun Roadster? Do you want to EV-swap your Lincoln Continental? Let's chat about it. Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on engine and drivetrain swaps, and we'll discuss it. Then, I'll pick a few of my favorite responses to recap for everyone else next week.