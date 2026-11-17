Are There Any V12 Engines That Could Be Called 'Dependable?'
A V12 engine under the bonnet is a symbol of automotive decadence, telling the world that you've made it and who cares about fuel consumption. Sure, there are plenty of engines that deliver as much performance, but few that exude extravagance and luxury in quite the same way. Still, can V12s be dependable? You might assume not, given their specialized nature and low-volume production.
V12s are installed in high-end sedans and limousines, in mid-engined supercars, and in a handful of opulent SUVs and 4x4s. But they're not that numerous in the grand scheme of production vehicles.
One of the first uses of the V12 came in 1913, when, in the UK, Louis Coatalen, the chief engineer of Sunbeam Motor Car Company, stuffed a new type of aircraft engine called the Mohawk into one of the company's race cars. Subsequently, "Toodles V" was born: a machine which, after a few hiccups, went on to set eight world speed-over-distance records at Brooklands racetrack.
After Toodles and before WWII, V12s grew in popularity for their smoothness and power, with the North American auto industry providing the bulk of them, even during the Great Depression of 1929: think Packard Twin Six, the Auburn 12, the Cadillac V-12, and the Lincoln series K.
But when Lincoln ceased production of the V12 in 1948, that was that for American V12s. No car company has made one in the U.S. since, and production was mainly left to Europe. Ferrari made its legendary "Colombo" V12, Lamborghini's 1963 V12 would eventually underpin the gorgeous Miura, and even Jaguar brought a 5.3-liter V12 engine to the E-Type in 1971.
There are still a few V12s in production today that you can buy with a new-car warranty, which are likely reliable, but what about those of yesteryear? Here's a look at the most dependable.
The Mercedes M120 is probably your best bet
If you're after a V12 that's about as widespread and dependable as can be, then the Mercedes M120 is the one to seek out. Mercedes had been working on the idea of a passenger car with a V12 since the 1950s (and considered putting one in its 600 Pullman limo), but it was beaten to the punch by BMW's adoption of the 5.0-liter V12 in 1987's E32 750i. Mercedes didn't get its M120 V12 to market until 1991 in the W140-series S-Class. The 600 badge was given to the W140-series S-Class, the related CL coupe, and the R129 Mercedes SL due to the engine's displacement.
The M120 was a considerably more advanced engine than BMW's V12. It featured an aluminum-alloy block, a forged crankshaft, and LH-Jetronic fuel injection, along with dual throttle bodies, mass airflow sensors, and ECUs. Producing 402 horsepower and 428 pounds-feet of torque, the M120 had enough grunt to push the heavy 600 SE and SEL models from 0 to 60 mph in around six seconds.
What makes the M120 so desirable today, though, is its dependability. There are a few known weak points, such as oil leaks around the valve covers, the front timing covers, the lower oil pan, and the front crank seal, along with worn engine mounts. But aside from these relatively minor issues, this V12 is known for its reliability and solidity. Furthermore, owners of such high-end Mercs are likely to have kept up with their maintenance.
One final seal of approval comes in the form of the M120's subsequent use in the middle of the Pagani Zonda, a supercar classic we'll always love: a 7.3-liter development of the V12 powered various iterations, culminating in a near-800-hp final edition.
Surely a Toyota V12 is going to be dependable?
Japan is a country that has not wholeheartedly embraced the V12 engine. In fact, it has made but one road-going engine of this configuration in history, although it turns out to be one of the most reliable V12s you could imagine. It's called the 1GZ-FE, a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter lump with variable valve timing, two ECUs, and enough redundancy built in that it can run on one bank of six cylinders if necessary. The engine powered the second-generation Toyota Century.
A big plus point of the 1GZ is that it's not what you'd call a stressed V12. In its original 1997 incarnation for the Century model, the Japanese "gentleman's agreement" put in place to prevent a horsepower war meant that Toyota claimed a peak power output of just 276 horsepower, with torque rated at up to 355 pounds-feet. It was never going to be one of the most powerful JDM engines ever made, even if its horsepower was higher than the domestic advertising suggested.
If that's not a big enough perk, know that like so many Toyota engines, the 1GZ-FE would accommodate a heck of a lot of tuning. In fact, the notorious Smokey Nagata – founder of Top Secret and the man who pushed a Supra to 194 mph on a British motorway in 1998 – later built another Supra with a Century's V12 in it. Only that was adorned with a pair of HKS GT2540 turbos, liberating 930 hp and a top speed of over 220 mph.
When the engine was launched, Toyota published an engineering paper stating, amongst other things, that the 1GZ-FE was more reliable than its competitors, and though the sample size is small, it has been proven to be a dependable V12, with nothing other than age-related failures of minor parts generally reported.
What about BMW, Jaguar, Ferrari, and other V12s?
The original BMW V12, the M70, started an entire line of engines that went into the 7 Series as well as the 8 Series. BMW's M70 successor, the M73, was employed by Rolls-Royce starting in 1998 with the Silver Seraph. Rolls began using a V12 in its Phantom III (1936-1939), but after trying that 7.3-liter monster out for size, it eventually dedicated itself to inline-6 and V8 engines. Rolls-Royce did not use a V12 again until the 1998 Silver Seraph.
Perhaps the most famous application of a BMW V12 was the S70/2, designed by Paul Rosche, which was the incredible engine that powered the legendary McLaren F1 with 627 horsepower. Though maintenance costs are high, the engine itself is robust.
Both Ferrari and Lamborghini's V12s are highly tuned, and of course, they're installed in the sorts of cars that command huge fees on the used market. Nonetheless, the 5.5-liter engine in the Ferrari 456 GT, for example, is supposed to be fairly dependable, as long as it is subjected to regular (and expensive) maintenance.
Aston Martin has been making production V12s since the DB7 Vantage of 1999, and while these "AML" units were not just two Ford Duratec V6s welded together, there was plenty of Ford-derived DNA in the British engine courtesy of Ford's advanced powertrain division. It's generally dependable, so long as owners keep up with maintenance. Oil starvation to the crankshaft is one of the more common issues.
Finally, Jaguar had a good array of V12s in such cars as the E-Type and XJ models. While the mechanicals are reasonably durable, these engines are frequently let down by their electrics.