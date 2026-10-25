7 Of The Most Powerful JDM Engines Ever Made

In 1989 one of the odder bits of automotive history happened in Japan. Known as the Japanese Gentlemen's Agreement, the JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association) agreed that they would limit their vehicles to 280 horsepower. This was at a time when automotive deaths in Japan were very high, and the thought was this would prevent a horsepower war and, in turn, save lives. Nice thought.

Did the automakers stick to this agreement? On paper, yes. Until about 2004, vehicles from Japan topped out at 280 hp. The Skyline GT-R? 280 hp. The Honda NSX? 280 hp. The Toyota Supra? You guessed it, "only" 280 hp. This handshake deal lasted until the early 2000's when the brave Honda/Acura Legend quietly broke the non-binding agreement and opened it up for the other manufacturers to quit pretending. Plus by this point, improved vehicle safety equipment had proven its value. Vehicles got safer, and fewer folks died as a result of car wrecks. Hooray!

That clears the way for us to have our very own horsepower war. Here are seven of the most powerful JDM internal combustion engines ever put into production, plus one honorable mention. It was tricky getting real numbers and impossible to know every JDM engine out there, so let us know what we missed. Also if an engine had a high horsepower brethren in the same engine family that could have made the list, we showcased the most powerful engine of the fam in order to make the list not just Toyota and Nissan.