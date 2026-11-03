Hyundai's XRT Off-Road Division Is On The Right Path But A Step Behind

It can be sort of tricky to evaluate the capability of a soft-roader like Hyundai's XRT fleet. Technically, both the Palisade XRT Pro and Santa Fe XRT were able to do everything that was thrown at them on this program, but they both lacked a bit of the sure-footedness I just experienced in Honda's Passport TrailSport, and that was on a far more technical and challenging course. That being said, what I did with the XRT siblings is probably 10 times as grueling as what the average Hyundai owner will do with their SUVs. There's also the issue of tires. While the Passport TrailSport is fitted with beefy General Grabber A/T Sport all-terrain rubber, the Santa Fe XRT makes do with less-aggressive Continental TerrainContact A/Ts, which leads to a good bit of wheel slippage.

Still, both XRTs do an admirable job of tackling trails, though rock crawlers they are not. The Palisade XRT Pro I drove was certainly the more capable of the two, thanks to its electronic limited-slip differential in the rear and a 360-degree camera that helped overcome its sheer size, but it never felt particularly at home, even if it did tackle every obstacle without much protest.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

I say much protest because, while the car didn't get stuck at any point, the 4,575-pound crossover didn't exactly seem happy, and that especially goes for its Hyundai-built 8-speed transmission. While the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 provided enough power (287 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque) to get up just about anything despite a lack of low-end oomph, I could tell that the 8-speed was none too pleased. I couldn't hear it on the road, but when switching to the Sand setting in its Trail drive mode, there was a noticeable whine coming from it on the throttle. A temperature readout in the gauge cluster also served as a constant reminder it was, uh, hot, and when I got out of the car, there was an unmistakable smell of hot transmission wafting through the air. From a functional standpoint, the XRT Pro didn't skip a beat, which is certainly a testament to the rest of the Palisade's drivetrain and its 8.4 inches of ground clearance; it bottomed out far less than I expected it to.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

It's a similar story with the Santa Fe XRT. It may lack the e-LSD and all-out grunt of the Palisade, but it does make up for that somewhat with more low-end grunt courtesy of a torquey turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-4 that pumps out 277 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque. This drivetrain lent itself far better to the old-school way of getting yourself unstuck: give 'er some gas. Sure, there are 10 fewer horses than the Palisade's V6, but an extra 51 torques is massive.

Still, you can tell the Santa Fe is a far less luxury-oriented product than the Palisade, and I got bumped around a hell of a lot more than I did in the Palisade. Obviously, there's a price delta to consider, as the Santa Fe XRT starts at $43,940 including destination, and the Palisade XRT Pro has a far more costly $51,820 entrance price.