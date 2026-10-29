Volkswagen Warns Owners Not To Charge Their ID 4 Or Audi Q4 E-Trons Over 80% Or Risk Fire
Profit-hemorrhaging Volkswagen made headlines last week when it announced it would remotely limit some customer-owned ID 4s battery capacity to prevent owners from charging above 80% in response to a battery fire recall. Now, Audi Q4 E-Tron owners are being warned that charging their cars above 80% could cause them to catch fire, too. This is far from the first EV battery fire recall, and likely won't be the last.
Audi is recalling 2,008 2024-to-2025 Q4 Sportback E-Trons and 7,040 2024-to-2025 Q4 E-Trons, while Audi's parent company Volkswagen is recalling a total of 22,524 2023-to-2026 ID.4s. The root cause of the fires is not currently known, and both Volkswagen and Audi only suspect that 0.1% of their respective cars involved in these recalls actually have the defect, but EV fires are serious and seriously dangerous events, so it pays to err on the side of caution.
Neither company issued a do not drive or park outside warning
Neither Volkswagen nor Audi recommends that owners park their cars outside, nor did they issue a "do not drive" warning, but their primary precaution for owners is to avoid charging their cars above 80%. According to both Volkswagen and Audi's NHTSA recall reports, "...a state of charge above 80% may trigger thermal propagation within the high-voltage battery."
Volkswagen sent out an OTA update to all affected ID 4s that remotely limited the cars to 80% of their maximum charge, though owners had about a week to opt out of this forced limitation. Audi is not aware of any Q4 E-Trons that have caught fire due to this issue, and its owners haven't faced the same forced-limit treatment at the time of publish. Volkswagen is aware of 22 claims of incidents related to the recall between January 2024 and August 2026.
There is no official remedy from the automakers just yet. In the meantime, however, Volkswagen is sending stickers to affected owners so they may remind operators not to charge the battery above 80%. ID 4 owners are expected to be notified by November 27, while Audi Q4 E-Tron owners may not be notified until December 18. For owners trying to determine if their car is affected, VINs are searchable now on the NHTSA website.