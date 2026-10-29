Volkswagen Warns Owners Not To Charge Their ID 4 Or Audi Q4 E-Trons Over 80% Or Risk Fire

Neither Volkswagen nor Audi recommends that owners park their cars outside, nor did they issue a "do not drive" warning, but their primary precaution for owners is to avoid charging their cars above 80%. According to both Volkswagen and Audi's NHTSA recall reports, "...a state of charge above 80% may trigger thermal propagation within the high-voltage battery."

Volkswagen sent out an OTA update to all affected ID 4s that remotely limited the cars to 80% of their maximum charge, though owners had about a week to opt out of this forced limitation. Audi is not aware of any Q4 E-Trons that have caught fire due to this issue, and its owners haven't faced the same forced-limit treatment at the time of publish. Volkswagen is aware of 22 claims of incidents related to the recall between January 2024 and August 2026.

There is no official remedy from the automakers just yet. In the meantime, however, Volkswagen is sending stickers to affected owners so they may remind operators not to charge the battery above 80%. ID 4 owners are expected to be notified by November 27, while Audi Q4 E-Tron owners may not be notified until December 18. For owners trying to determine if their car is affected, VINs are searchable now on the NHTSA website.