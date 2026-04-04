Nissan Recalls 51 New Leaf EVs For Spontaneous Combustion, Even When Not Plugged In

People have been debating whether or not spontaneous human combustion is real for hundreds of years. However, spontaneous combustion in cars is quite real, both ones powered by internal combustion and electricity. EV fires are typically caused either by charging issues or battery damage; the new Nissan Leaf, however, may self immolate completely on its own, which has led to a NHTSA recall.

The issue stems from a defect inside the battery itself, both the standard version and the one with the optional heat pump. From the recall report:

Based on preliminary information, damage to the edges of the battery cell cathode material in the subject batteries may have occurred during the supplier's manufacturing process. If a cathode with a torn edge is assembled into a battery cell, the damaged portion of the cathode may fold onto itself, potentially resulting in an internal short circuit within the battery module.

That is what electrical engineers typically refer to as "bad." A short circuit leads to a fire, which leads to more cells shorting out in a chain reaction. That's why EV fires are so difficult to put out. Nissan and its battery supplier worked together, quickly discovered the problem, and determined exactly which cars are at risk. There have been no reported accidents or injuries related to these fires.